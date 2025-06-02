Celebs Urge Trump Not to Cut LGBTQ Suicide Hotline

Around 100 celebrities signed an open letter on Monday requesting that President Donald Trump's administration not eliminate the suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth, The Hill reported.

"As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent," an excerpt from the letter published by the Trevor Project read.

The Washington Post was the first to report on a budget document mentioning a cut to specialized services for LGBTQ youth who contact 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Since its launch in 2022, the service for LGBTQ youth has received nearly 1.3 million calls, texts, and online chat messages, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. In February, the program logged nearly 2,100 calls a day.