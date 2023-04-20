US Prepares for Possible Sudan Embassy Evacuation

The U.S. military is preparing for a possible evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Sudan's capital of Khartoum due to ongoing violence, according to Politico.

Fighting broke out last week between forces supporting rival generals in the country, one who leads the Sudanese military and one who heads a state-sponsored militia. A State Department official previously told members of Congress that the situation in Sudan was too volatile to evacuate the embassy and that staffers were being asked to shelter in place, according to CNN.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told legislators privately on Wednesday that U.S. troops are heading to Camp Lemonier in Djibouti to provide an option for a potential evacuation.

This mission, if it were launched, would only involve the escorting of embassy personnel to safety, and would not be a general evacuation of all American citizens, according to a lawmaker who spoke to Politico under the condition of anonymity on Thursday.

Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Garron Garn told Politico: "The Department of Defense, through U.S. Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies. As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, if circumstances require it."