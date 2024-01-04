×
Tags: subway | derailment | new york city | injuries | mta

NYC Subway Train Derails in Collision, Injuring More Than 20

New York City subway train derailed
A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals. (AP)

Thursday, 04 January 2024 06:48 PM EST

A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said.

A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station on Manhattan's Upper West Side when they sideswiped each other at about 3 p.m., police said at the scene. A "derailment" happens when at least one wheel of a train leaves the track.

About 300 people were evacuated from the passenger train that derailed, and firefighters also evacuated a few hundred people from a third train that wasn't involved but had to stop in the tunnel because of the collision.

The collision caused major disruptions to the 1, 2 and 3 lines during the afternoon rush hour. The MTA said there was no service on those lines in most of Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

The MTA said there had been a derailment, but did not confirm the cause.

The NYPD said seven passengers and one crew member were taken to hospitals. At least 20 emergency vehicles were on the scene, including police, fire and MTA responders.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsfront
197
Thursday, 04 January 2024 06:48 PM
