Tags: students | columbia university | students | walkout | hillary clinton | protest | israel

Students Walk Out During Hillary Clinton's Columbia Lecture

By    |   Thursday, 02 November 2023 08:15 PM EDT

Approximately 30 students at Columbia University walked out of a lecture led by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.

The protest, related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, was prompted by concerns over the university's handling of a truck, which prominently featured photographs of students who had signed a letter holding Israel responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, The Hill reported.

These images were displayed alongside the words "Columbia's Leading Antisemites," according to the New York Times.

The student protesters claimed the photographs had been sourced from a supposedly secure and private online platform for students at the School of International and Public Affairs.

According to the statement released by the protesting students, "The weight of responsibility for the war and casualties undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government."

The protest, described as peaceful and planned, included a dialogue between the students and the international and public affairs school dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, who co-taught the class with Clinton.

In a message to students on Tuesday, Yarhi-Milo expressed her deep concern over doxxing campaigns against SIPA (School of International and Public Affairs) students and faculty. She unequivocally condemned these actions and announced the formation of a SIPA Task Force on Doxing and Student Safety to address these issues on campus and online.

"I unequivocally condemn such actions, and I'm doing everything in my power to bring these activities to an end on our campus and online," she said.

This demonstration at Columbia University is part of a broader wave of turmoil surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on college campuses across the United States.

Recently, students at George Washington University garnered national attention for projecting anti-Israel messages on a campus library.

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, expressed his concern regarding these messages on X, stating, "These are genocidal messages displayed on a building at George Washington University. If the students responsible for these messages aren't severely punished by GWU, something is terribly wrong. Genocide isn't hip, cute, or in any way acceptable. GWU—do the right thing NOW!"

Clinton, known for her support of the state of Israel, has been vocal in rejecting calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

During a recent speech at the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy's 30th-anniversary event, she contended that a cease-fire would be a "gift" to the terrorist government of Hamas. She remarked, "People who are calling for a cease-fire now don't understand Hamas. That is not possible," reported Fox News.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Approximately 30 students at Columbia University walked out of a lecture led by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.
Thursday, 02 November 2023 08:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

