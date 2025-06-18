Feds to Screen Student Visa Applicants' Social Media

The State Department will widen its review of all foreign nationals applying for student visas by instructing diplomats to increase scrutiny of their social media accounts, Politico reported on Wednesday.

According to a memorandum issued by the State Department and reviewed by the outlet, diplomats will assess the social media accounts of prospective students and other educational visa applicants for "any indications of hostility towards the citizens, culture, government, institutions or founding principles of the United States."

The order goes on to require diplomats to flag any "advocacy for, aid or support for foreign terrorists and other threats to U.S. national security" and "support for unlawful antisemitic harassment or violence."

The militant Islamic group Hamas is specifically listed in the memo.

The order informed embassy staff they may proceed with scheduling student visa screenings but should account for the increased workload in reviewing social media accounts.

The Christian Science Monitor spoke to foreign nationals this week who have already had to pause their applications to clean up their accounts. One student who has already been accepted to a cybersecurity program at the University of Connecticut told the outlet: "I don't know what to write on Facebook or X now that won't put me in trouble. It feels like someone is watching my every move."

Wednesday's order from the State Department continues the drive under the Trump administration to be more selective about who is granted a visa. Last month it expanded its review of Harvard-affiliated visa holders to include not just students, but B-1 and B-2 visa holders as well, to identify possible security concerns or other abuses of the visa system.

The review is likely to affect hundreds of people with ties to Harvard and seeks to identify which people have legitimate or suspect connections.

The program is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to uncover bad actors using the student visa program to either spread propaganda or steal sensitive technology.