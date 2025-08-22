Student Loan Borrowers in Default Risk Wage Garnishment

Millions of student loan borrowers in default are at risk of having their wages garnished later this summer, according to the Department of Education, CNBC reports.

"Getting these programs set back up takes time," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.

"I would expect at least a month or more" before garnishment begins, he said.

The credit bureau TransUnion estimates that roughly 3 million borrowers could move into default.

The Department of Education has sent notices to borrowers warning that tax refunds and wages could be withheld starting this summer if borrowers don't take steps to resume making payments.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.