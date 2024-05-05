Bill Maher, 'SNL' Seize on Tuition, Debt Relief for 'Jew-Hating'

The weekend media seized on President Joe Biden's student-loan debt forgiveness while the administration allows antisemitic protests to rage into lawlessness on American college campuses.

Both HBO's Bill Maher and "Saturday Night Live" delved into the topic of expensive tuition and student debt all just to pay for what ultimately becomes anti-Israel protests and tent encampments.

"I'm so incensed about some of this stuff, because, when I read about the college loans," Maher said on Friday's "Real Time with Bill Maher," the "Biden administration's student debt cancellation will cost a combined $870 billion to $1.4 trillion. That's a lot of debt forgiveness.

"OK, so colleges constantly raise tuition, then the kids take out more loans, then the government comes by and pays those loans. OK, so my tax dollars are supporting this Jew-hating? I don't think so."

The data cited by Maher was revealed by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which noted $620 billion has already been given in student-loan debt forgiveness, while "the newest debt cancellation scheme could cost an additional $250 to $750 billion based on preliminary estimates."

"SNL" chimed in on the unfortunate irony of American taxpayers paying for schooling that evolves into America and Israel-hating protests.

"Alexis Vanessa is going have her butt in class," a comedic actor joked in the cold open. "Let me find out she's in one of them damn tents instead of the dorm room that I pay for."