Twitter Suspends Podcaster for Saying Transgender Weightlifter Is a Man

Twitter temporarily suspended podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey after she tweeted that a transgender weightlifter is a man, according to The Daily Caller.

Stuckey, who hosts the podcast, ''Relatable,'' posted a notice on Instagram from Twitter explaining the Thursday suspension.

''We have determined that this account violated Twitter Rules,'' it said. ''Specifically, for violating our rules against hateful conduct. You may not promote violence against, threatened, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin."

The suspension came after Laurel Hubbard couldn’t complete a lift at the Tokyo Olympics. The New Zealander overbalanced on her opening weight of 120 kilograms, taking the bar behind her shoulders, The Associated Press reported.

Twitter cited a Stuckey tweet saying: ''(Laurel) Hubbard failing at the event doesn’t make his inclusion fair. He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.''

On her Instagram account, Stuckey added: ''Twitter has suspended me for 12 hours for saying Laurel Hubbard is a man, which is objectively true. What’s that Orwell quote? Something about the further people get from the truth, the more people will hate those who say it?''

By Friday, she was back on Twitter, writing: ''Good morning. I’m out of Twitter jail. Men are still men. Thank you.''