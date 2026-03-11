Cyberattack Disrupts Medical Device Maker Stryker

Stryker, a major U.S. medical equipment company, said a cyberattack disrupted its global networks Wednesday.

"We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems," Stryker said in a statement on its website.

The logo of Handala, a hacking group linked to Iran, has appeared on company log-in pages, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Stryker's statement said the cyberattack hit its Microsoft programs. Emails seeking additional information were not immediately answered.

Stryker, based in Portage, Michigan, makes a variety of medical products, from artificial joints to hospital beds. It had revenue of more than $25 billion in 2025. The company says it has 56,000 employees worldwide.