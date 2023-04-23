Survey: Personal Finances No. 1 Stressor

The biggest cause for stress for Americans is personal finances and the ability to pay the bills, according to a Compare the Market survey that was released recently.

Fifty-two percent of Americans said money was the No. 1 reason for feeling stress, with family the second most prominent cause for stress at 37%, and work in third place at 33%.

Other results from the survey, which also included Australians and Canadians, are:

Thirty percent of Americans feel stress every day, while an additional 23% experience it on a weekly basis.

The most common method Americans said they use to manage stress is reading, watching television, or participating in some form of hobby, with nearly 30% citing those methods. The second most popular method was exercise, at 23%, with talking to a friend in third at 14%. About 10% of Americans said that they do not do anything to manage their stress.

More than 1 in 10 Americans are stressed out by their friendships (13%). This is a higher percentage than Australians (9%) and Canadians (11%)

More than 1 in 5 Americans are stressed out by chronic illness or injury, which is more than both Australians and Canadians (18%).

Americans (7.8%) are more likely than Australians (5.5%) and Canadians (6.9%) to have been admitted to the hospital for stress.

Compare the Market commissioned Pure Profile to survey 1,004 Australian, 1,008 Canadian, and 1,009 American adults in November 2022 for the study.