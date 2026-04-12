Trump: Iran Will Never Collect Tolls, Extortion Will End

A rapidly escalating maritime standoff is unfolding in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, as President Donald Trump announced that the United States will move to reopen the passage to global shipping through a coordinated military effort.

Trump specifically declared that Iran will no longer control access or impose tolls on vessels.

Trump made clear that if any nation or vessel does pay Iran a toll, it will not be given safe passage through the strait.

Trump also signaled that additional unnamed allied nations are expected to participate in what he described as a blockade designed to restore unrestricted navigation and end what he called "world extortion" by Iran.

In a lengthy and forceful statement, Trump framed the situation as a direct response to Iranian claims that mines may have been placed in the waterway.

This effort has created fear among commercial ship operators, effectively halting traffic, with Trump stating, "So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not," before announcing that "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz."

The operational focus of the plan appears to center on mine-clearing and maritime security enforcement by the United States Navy, with Trump asserting that uncertainty over the location of potential mines has paralyzed shipping activity and justifies intervention.

Trump predicted that a normalized system would soon be restored, with "all being allowed to go in, all being allowed to go out," effectively ending Iran's leverage over one of the world's most critical shipping transit routes.

Trump further emphasized that any Iranian military response would be met with overwhelming force, stating that U.S. forces are "locked and loaded."

He also warned Iran, "As they promised, they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST."