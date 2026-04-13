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Tags: strait of hormuz | donald trump | ships | passage | iran

Trump: 34 Ships Transited Hormuz on Sunday

By    |   Monday, 13 April 2026 01:53 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday said ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz surged, describing the development as a sign that recent disruptions to the critical maritime corridor may be easing.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that "34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday," adding that the figure was "by far the highest number since this foolish closure began."

He did not specify the source of the data or elaborate on what he characterized as a "closure" of the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important chokepoints for global energy supplies. A fifth of the world's oil consumption typically passes through the narrow passage, making any disruption a matter of international concern.

Recent tensions in the region have raised fears about shipping security and the potential for interruptions to oil and gas flows.

The U.S. military vowed to blockade all Iranian ports starting Monday in an effort to force Tehran to open Hormuz and accept a peace deal. 

Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at U.S.-allied countries.

That set the stage for an extraordinary showdown that posed serious risks for the global economy and raised the specter that the ceasefire could collapse and the war could resume.

Talks aimed at permanently ending the conflict — which began Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran — failed to reach an agreement this past weekend, and there has been no word on whether negotiations will resume.

While there has been no widely confirmed full closure of the strait, heightened military activity and threats to commercial vessels have periodically reduced traffic and increased insurance and shipping costs.

Any sustained increase in ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz could have implications for global energy markets, potentially easing supply concerns and stabilizing prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump on Monday said ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz surged, describing the development as a sign that recent disruptions to the critical maritime corridor may be easing.
strait of hormuz, donald trump, ships, passage, iran
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2026-53-13
Monday, 13 April 2026 01:53 PM
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