Storms Leave Thousands Without Power Across South

Hundreds of thousands of people mostly living in the South have lost power due to a powerful storm system moving toward the Northeast.

PowerOutage.us reports that as of Friday afternoon, more than 280,000 customers in Tennessee have lost power, as have about 150,000 in Kentucky, 120,000 in Alabama, 50,000 in Georgia, and about 40,000 in Indiana.

Oncor Electric Delivery, a utility company that services North Texas and the surrounding area, reported that about 290,000 customers lost power on Thursday night, with power being restored to about 223,000 by the next morning.

"Persistent high winds in excess of 80 mph were documented across our service area, leading to downed trees and debris in power lines, heavily damaged electric equipment and poor road conditions," Oncor said in a statement on Friday. "Strong rain, intense cloud to ground lightning and large hail was also reported. Oncor teams began work as soon as it was safe to do so and will continue working around the clock until power can be restored."

The National Weather Service said in a statement on Thursday: "A significant winter storm will spread heavy snow from the Great Lakes through New England tomorrow and Saturday. Heavy snow rates will likely exceed 1-2"/hr at times, resulting in dangerous travel. 6-12" of snowfall is possible in many areas."