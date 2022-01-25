Intense Weekend Storm Could Deliver 'Bomb Cyclone' to Northeast, Mid-Atlantic

An intensifying storm known as a "bomb cyclone" is moving towards the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend and could bring snow, ice, strong winds, and/or flooding, CNN reported on Tuesday.

"Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast," the Weather Prediction Center said.

The storm is expected to move up the East Coast from Friday into Saturday, with its location determining whether there's a wintry mix or a foot of snow. However, forecast models are split on how strong it may end up by the end of the week.

Despite the uncertainty, "it is becoming more likely that it will bring significant snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region, including the I-95 metropolitan areas," the Weather Prediction Center added.

Alleviating some concern, the National Weather Service office in Philadelphia said on Tuesday that the forecasts for this storm are similar to other 3-5 day forecasts of past significant storms.

"This system is not a slam dunk by any means," the Weather Prediction Center's office in Baltimore said the same morning.

"Nonetheless, the overall pattern for the event seems to be homing in on a snowy solution for much of the area."

Additionally, as the storm moves up the East Coast, it may strengthen to the point of a bomb cyclone, causing strong winds that could cause coastal flooding and beach erosion.