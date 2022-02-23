Ukraine Foreign Minister: 'Full-Scale Invasion' Launched

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is calling on the world to step in to "stop Putin," as Vladimir Putin has announced a "military operation" into Ukraine, starting in the Donbass region but reportedly extending to other parts of the country.

Kuleba tweeted at 10:58 p.m. ET:

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

The Ukrainian interior ministry is reporting they have already experienced hundreds of casualties from Russia's first missile strikes, according to CNN.