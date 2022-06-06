Steve Scully Hired by SiriusXM to Host Political Show

Longtime political journalist Steve Scully has been hired by Sirius XM radio to host a show on its political channel, POTUS Politics, the company announced Monday.

SiriusXM said Scully's show "will consider all sides and every perspective, helping listeners stay on top of what's happening within the Beltway and beyond."

The show, "The Briefing with Steve Scully," starts this week and airs weekdays from 12 to 2 p.m.

The time slot was formerly occupied by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who quit the show after being fired by CNN for violating the company's journalistic ethics by helping his brother, former Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, navigate sexual harassment allegations against him.

Scully, the former C-SPAN anchor who was suspended from the public affairs network for three months in 2020 for claiming his Twitter feed had been hacked, will also host regular events in collaboration with the Bipartisan Policy Center, where he currently serves as vice president.

Some of those events will "encourage fierce debate while also seeking common ground for practical results that will enact real, positive changes for the country," SiriusXM said.

"We can have these conversations and discussions and maybe in some way bridge the partisan political divide that seems so deep right now," Scully told The Hill.

Scully also said the show will be more driven toward, "'tell me what's new since my morning newsletter or the morning newspaper. Let me better understand complex issues that are happening out there."