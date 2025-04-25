WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: steve scalise | bipartisan | house | delegation | pope | funeral | vatican

Steve Scalise Leading House Delegation to Pope's Funeral

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 10:45 AM EDT

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., will lead a bipartisan congressional delegation attending Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced Friday.

The Pope's funeral will take place 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter's Square.

President Donald Trump is among the leaders arriving Friday, the last day the Argentine Pope will lie in state in St. Peter's Basilica before his coffin is sealed in the evening in preparation for his funeral.

Joining Scalise in the House delegation will be Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., John Joyce, R-Pa., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., and Laura Gillen, D-N.Y.

"Our prayers are with the many Christians who mourn the passing of Pope Francis," Johnson said. "It is my honor to send this Congressional delegation, during which participating Members will celebrate the life of Pope Francis and the teaching of the Catholic Church. I've asked the House's highest ranking Catholic, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, to lead this bipartisan group on this faith-filled visit."

Scalise said that as "a lifelong Catholic" he was honored to lead the delegation.

"The Holy Father humbly devoted his life in service to the Church, and he was dedicated to spreading the Gospel of the Lord to the world," Scalise said.

"As a lifelong Catholic, I am honored to represent the House in paying our respects and praying for the soul of Pope Francis, as Catholics all around the world grieve, and as Church leaders prepare to elect a new pope in the coming weeks."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

