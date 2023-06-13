House Vote on Censuring Democrat Schiff Likely Wednesday

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Tuesday the House is expected to vote this week on a motion to censure and fine Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The privileged resolution was brought to the House floor on Tuesday by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., because of Schiff's "egregious abuse of the trust of the American people." Luna's resolution also seeks to fine Schiff $16 million, half the cost American taxpayers paid for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Russian government and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"He abused his position of authority, lied to the American people, cost American taxpayers millions, and brought dishonor to the chamber," Luna tweeted, with a video showing her speech on the House floor.

Scalise said the measure likely will come to the floor on Wednesday, according to The Hill. The office for House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., concurred a procedural vote on the resolution is expected Wednesday, according to Axios.

"I'm working with Rep. Luna, we want it to pass, so we'll be working closely to get it brought to the floor," Scalise told reporters.

When the GOP took control of the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., removed Schiff from his spot on the Intelligence Committee. McCarthy criticized Schiff's actions as chair during the first impeachment investigation of Trump, claiming he used his position to "lie to the American public."

Schiff, who will be seeking the Democrat nomination for California's U.S. Senate seat in 2024, now occupied by Dianne Feinstein, who is not seeking reelection, said Luna's resolution is only meant to be a distraction from Trump's latest legal issues.

"BREAKING: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna just walked off the House floor — after she read the resolution to censure and fine me $16 million," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "The vote will be in the next 48 hours to distract from Trump's indictment and retaliate against me for impeaching him. But I'm not backing down."