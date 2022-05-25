NBA Coach Steve Kerr Scolds Senators for Failing to Pass Background Check Law

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr again called out lawmakers for their inaction in preventing gun violence.

Kerr spoke before his NBA team played a playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Hours before, an 18-year-old gunman had killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"When are we gonna do something?!" Kerr shouted, after citing recent mass shootings that included a grocery shooting in Buffalo, New York, and a church shooting in Southern California, NPR reported.

"I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough."

Kerr, whose father was killed by gunmen in Lebanon in 1984, accused a group of senators of defying the will of the American people by not acting on H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act that the House approved more than a year ago.

"We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want," Kerr said. "They won't vote on it, because they want to hold on to their own power."

"It's pathetic. I've had enough."

In February 2018, Kerr expressed similar outrage after 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools," Kerr told reporters at the time.

"It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything."

Kerr, a frequent critic of then-President Donald Trump, taunted the National Rifle Association (NRA) in August 2018 over the group's warning in a lawsuit that it faced serious financial trouble.

"Don't send money ... thoughts and prayers should suffice," Kerr tweeted.