Steve Hilton Considers California Governor Run

Steve Hilton, a former news host and policy adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron, is reportedly contemplating a bid to become California's next governor in 2026, according to sources close to him, Politico reported.

Multiple sources familiar with Hilton's plans have confirmed that the Silicon Valley entrepreneur is deep in discussions about a potential candidacy as a Republican.

While Hilton and his team have remained silent, several prominent figures in California's political landscape have indicated that Hilton is laying the groundwork for a potential campaign.

"He is thinking very seriously about running for governor, and he is doing it in a very organized way," stated Jim Brulte, former chair of the California Republican Party and GOP leader of the state Senate. Brulte emphasized that Hilton has been in contact with key players in the state's political arena, signaling a serious intent to enter the race.

Hilton's candidacy could present a significant challenge to the Democratic stronghold in California. As the state grapples with rising crime, homelessness, and a soaring cost of living, Hilton's potential campaign may ignite a broader conversation about alternative leadership in one of the country's most reliably blue states.

In Silicon Valley, Hilton's potential bid has already caught the attention of leaders eager for a political shake-up. Chamath Palihapitiya, a billionaire venture capitalist and prominent figure in tech circles, praised Hilton for his direct approach to complex issues. Describing Hilton as "an extremely precise 'first principles' thinker," Palihapitiya suggested that Hilton's candidacy could bring much-needed clarity and solutions to California's persistent challenges.

The 2026 gubernatorial race promises to be one of the most competitive contests in recent California history. However, the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will likely influence the political landscape. If former President Donald Trump wins, Republican insiders believe there may be limited room for Hilton to gain traction. Conversely, if Vice President Kamala Harris prevails, California voters could be more receptive to an outsider candidate like Hilton.

Despite California's overwhelming Democratic majority, Hilton's policy-focused approach may resonate with voters frustrated by the status quo. Hilton, a California resident since 2012, has advocated for "positive populism" and has actively engaged with state policy issues through his organization, Golden Together. The group has released detailed proposals on pressing concerns like housing shortages, education, and water management.

Hilton's potential entry into the race would face stiff competition, not only from Democrats but also from within the Republican ranks. Southern California Sheriff Chad Bianco, known for criticizing current Governor Gavin Newsom, is also considering a run.

The Democratic field is crowded with high-profile names, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and Attorney General Rob Bonta. With no clear front-runner, the race could provide an opening for a well-organized Republican like Hilton.

Hilton's background as a media personality and his ties to influential tech figures in Silicon Valley could help him mount a formidable campaign.