Steve Bannon at CPAC: Fox News Has 'Disrespected' Trump 'Long Enough'

Steve Bannon attacked Fox News at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, declaring that the network had "disrespected Donald J. Trump long enough."

Bannon, host of the podcast "War Room" and former adviser to Trump, also unloaded on Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

He started by targeting the network's decision to announce that now-President Joe Biden won Arizona on election night in 2020.

"Fox News illegitimately called it for the opposition, and not Donald J. Trump," Bannon said of the call, which political expert Dick Morris believes was an attempt to hurt Trump's chances of a recount in contentious states at the time.

Later in his speech, Bannon turned his attention to the Fox News founder, who he said had "disrespected Donald J. Trump long enough."

"Murdoch, you've deemed Trump's not going to be president," Bannon said. "Well, we've deemed that you're not going to have a network, because we're going to fight you every step of the way."

Bannon's comments arrive as conservatives at CPAC and throughout the U.S. have turned on Fox News due to the network's perceived liberal drift, opting for alternatives like Newsmax.

"I haven't watched Fox in years," CPAC attendee Andra Griffin told Politico. The outlet noted that people like her "have turned their attention to more alternative conservative networks like Newsmax."

Chris Ruddy, founder and CEO of Newsmax, highlighted the network's role in platforming alternative viewpoints while sitting down with Mercedes Schlapp at CPAC a day prior.

"The liberals and the left basically own everything in the media world," Ruddy stated, adding that "Fox, in my mind, has been good," but has also been changing recently.