Rep. Steube Released From Hospital After Falling Off Roof of Home

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., was released from the hospital Saturday after falling off the roof of his property in Sarasota.

“I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today. All praise and glory goes to God! Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community,” Steube tweeted Saturday.

“I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received. My office will provide updates next week on how my recovery will impact my return to Washington.”

Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property, his office said Thursday.

He spent the night in the intensive care unit after Wednesday’s 25-foot fall.

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. He represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.