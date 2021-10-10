Stephen Moore Praises 'Hero' Sen. Sinema's 'Spine of Steel'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was accosted by progressive activists while she was in the bathroom stall, but economist Stephen Moore praised her as a "hero" for "standing firm" against calls for her to give in on spending plans.

"Do you know who the hero is right now? Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona," Moore told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "She has been standing firm. Even when the leftists followed her into the bathroom, she is not buckling.

"She's so tough. That lady has a spine of steel."

Moore, who was an economic adviser for former President Donald Trump, hailed Sinema's fiscal conservative stance against Democrats' tax-and-spend agenda.

"She's saying we shouldn't be raising taxes on businesses," Moore told host John Catsimatidis, adding she says there is no need for the "$5 trillion spending bill.

"She wants to retain the filibuster. I've gained great respect for that lady."

Moore noted the fight will be ongoing through Christmas, because the Democrats will continue to push something they do not have the votes for on the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package they had planned to pass with only 48 Democrat and two independent votes, using Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker in the 50-50 Senate.

Moore also pointed to the socialized benefits handed out during the COVID-19 stimulus bills passed over the course of almost two years, proving socialism does not work.

"We've got a problem getting Americans off the sidelines, off the couch, back into work," he concluded.