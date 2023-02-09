×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stephen | ross | billionaire | nyc | exodus | florida

Billionaire Stephen Ross: Exodus From NYC Due to High Taxes, Crime

Billionaire Stephen Ross: Exodus From NYC Due to High Taxes, Crime
(Vlad Ghiea/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 09 February 2023 03:41 PM EST

Billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross, whose Related Companies built the Hudson Yards project on Manhattan's west side, said New York City's high taxes and crime rate will lead to more people and businesses heading to Florida.

Ross, whose company is looking to expand its presence in the Sunshine State beyond Miami and West Palm Beach, said Florida's ease of living is attracting people for job opportunities, not just retirement.

"People are looking from the Northeast and relocating for jobs — not retirement — and companies are looking [for offices]," Ross told Bloomberg News in an article published Wednesday. "It's tax issues, and there's the security issues. There's just the ease of living."

Ross, 82, a Detroit native who owns the NFL's Miami Dolphins, still sees potential in New York, Bloomberg reported. His company is set to build a casino resort as part of the second phase of the $25 billion Hudson Yards project, considered the largest private development in U.S. history; the first phase was completed in 2019.

"New York will continue to grow, but it has its challenges, and a lot of people who don't have to be there are looking not to be there," Ross said. "It's changing, it's getting younger, the older people are moving out, the wealthier people are moving out.

"We have huge investments [and] we're still doing tremendous developments in New York. But I think Florida is going to capture an awful lot of people."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross, whose Related Companies built the Hudson Yards project on Manhattan's west side, said New York City's high taxes and crime rate will lead to more people and businesses heading to Florida.
stephen, ross, billionaire, nyc, exodus, florida
240
2023-41-09
Thursday, 09 February 2023 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved