WH Adviser Miller Tells Fox News to Fire Its Pollster On Air

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 06:31 PM EDT

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told his Fox News interviewer that the network needs to fire its pollster during a live interview at the White House on Tuesday.

Fox News anchor John Roberts asked Miller about President Donald Trump's low polling numbers — "he's well underwater" — on the economy, tariffs, and inflation during an interview on the north lawn.

"I don't want to make things awkward for you, John, but it is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster," Miller said, albeit with a smile. "[T]he Fox News pollster has always been wrong about President Trump. They were the ones that said all summer long that [former Vice President] Kamala Harris was going to be the 47th president of the United States. So we don't acknowledge any of that polling."

Trump himself blasted the "Trump hating, Fake Pollster" of Fox News last week.

"Rupert Murdoch has told me for years that he is going to get rid of his FoxNews, Trump Hating, Fake Pollster, but he has never done so," Trump posted on Truth Social. "This 'pollster' has gotten me, and MAGA, wrong for years."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 06:31 PM
