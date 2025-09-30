Stephen Miller Wants Citizens as 'Homeland Defenders'

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller is urging U.S. citizens to consider employment with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Miller posted overnight on X: "Calling all patriots. USCIS is now hiring 'HOMELAND DEFENDERS.'"

The essence of the more critical positions is to offer recommendations for the approval or denial of immigration applications.

He outlined a couple of the basics as he continued.

"Your job will be to interview applicants for green cards, work visas and citizenship for approval or denial. Great pay, flexible hours, stay local. Sign up to be a Homeland Defender today!" Miller wrote.

USCIS has a hiring push underway in advance of implementing a stricter application process for green cards on Oct. 20.

One of the new USCIS employment posts reads: "Are you a U.S. citizen wanting to make a difference for our nation? Join USCIS — America's frontline in preventing fraud and abuse of our immigration system."

The agency emphasizes opportunities to contribute to the integrity and fairness of the immigration system while offering a range of federal benefits and professional development for prospective applicants.

USCIS highlights that its workforce plays a key role in processing applications, overseeing immigration services, and ensuring compliance with federal law.

Careers at the agency are open to a variety of backgrounds and include programs for veterans, students, and people with specialized skills.