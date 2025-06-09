Stephen Miller Chides Sen. Paul Over LA Unrest

Continued opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is driving a wedge between him and White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Miller criticized Paul's opposition in a post on social media Monday, highlighting a TV appearance Paul made where he said spending on border security could be cut.

"While ICE officers are battling violent mobs in Los Angeles, Rand Paul is trying to cut funding for deportations and border security," Miller wrote.

Paul responded Monday, highlighting how border security could be maintained while spending less money.

"I'm all for hiring new people to help secure our borders, but we don't need it to the extent that's in this bill, especially when our border is largely contained," Paul wrote. "We have to remember that every person we hire comes with added costs: health care benefits, pension benefits, the list goes on. Don't fall for the Swamp's version of reality, where they claim we either borrow against our future to secure our border now, or we have wide-open borders. We can have BOTH border security AND fiscal responsibility. $75 billion is more than enough to accomplish both."

Paul has been a strident critic of the bill, claiming it doesn't cut spending enough and will cause massive deficits. Miller has been a vocal supporter of the bill, calling it "the most essential piece of legislation currently under consideration in the entire Western World."

The legislation is the centerpiece of President Donald Trump's agenda, tackling tax cuts, funding for defense and border security, and energy reform.

Paul and other Senate Republicans say the bill doesn't cut enough spending and are opposed to a provision that extends the debt ceiling by $4 trillion. The Senate's budget blueprint would raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

Los Angeles remained on edge Monday after violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces over immigration raids.