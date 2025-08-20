Stephen Miller: D.C. Protesters 'Stupid White Hippies'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Wednesday reverted to his trademark style of combative oratory by referring to those protesting President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., as "crazy communists" and "stupid white hippies."

Miller, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Union Station to meet with National Guard troops who had been stationed outside near the transportation hub for days in a show of force. Protesters outside the station shouting, "Free D.C.!" partially drowned out Miller, Vance and Hegseth when they were speaking to reporters.

Free DC, a group advocating for D.C. statehood and self-determination, has been opposed to Trump's federal crackdown on crime, which involved deploying National Guard troops and federalizing local police.

"There are residents who lived in Washington, D.C., their entire lives," Miller told reporters. "Their parents lived here, their grandparents lived here, and they have lived for generations in intolerable conditions of crime and decay. There are parts of the city ... where I have seen graffiti untouched for two decades. There are homeless encampments that made it impossible for families to use public parks and public recreation for as long as I've lived here. There are hundreds of residents of this city who are shot in street violence every single year, making it one of the most violent cities on planet Earth.

"And for too long, 99% of this city has been terrorized by 1% of the city, and the voices that you hear out there, those crazy communists, they have no roots, they have no connections to the city. They have no families they are raising in the city. They have no one that they are sending to school in the city. They have no jobs in the city. They have no connections to this community at all. But they are the ones who have been advocating for the 1%, the criminals, the killers, the rapists, the drug dealers, and I'm glad they're here today."

Miller said that Hegseth, Vance and he will be so inspired by the protesters that "we're going to add thousands more resources to this city to get the criminals and gang members out of here."

"We're going to dismantle those networks and we're going to prove that a city can serve for the law-abiding citizens who live there," he said. "We are not going to let the communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation's capital. And another thing: All these demonstrators that you've seen out here in recent days, all of these elderly white hippies, they're not part of the city and never have been. And by the way, most of the citizens in Washington, D.C., are Black. This is not a city that has had any safety for its Black citizens for generations, and President Trump is the one who is fixing that with the support of the Metropolitan Police Department, the support of the National Guard, and our federal law enforcement officers.

"So, we're going to ignore these stupid white hippies [who should] go home and take a nap because they're all over 90 years old, and we're going to get back to the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington, D.C."