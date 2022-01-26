Sen. Graham Expects Dems to Confirm Breyer Replacement This Year

Following reports that liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire in June, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that he expected whoever President Joe Biden nominates as his replacement to be confirmed this year.

“If all Democrats hang together — which I expect they will — they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support,” Graham, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote on Twitter.

Graham added that "elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court."

The conservative senator also praised the retiring justice in additional tweets he posted.

"I appreciate Justice Breyer's service to our nation. He has always been a scholar and a gentleman whose record on the Supreme Court is solidly in the liberal camp," Graham wrote, adding that "Justice Breyer has always shown great respect for the institution and his colleagues, and I wish him well in the next phase of his life."