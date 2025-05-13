Stephen A. Smith Rips Dems: 'What's Your Plan?'

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who's mulling a 2028 presidential run as a Democrat, blasted a pair of progressives for opposing "everything Trump" instead of doing their jobs as lawmakers.

Most pointedly, Smith blasted Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, for admitting publicly that she's prioritizing resistance to Trump over legislating. Smith made the comments during his podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on Monday.

"When I hear Jasmine Crockett talking about how 'I'm just against all things and everything Trump,' is that legislating? Isn't it an obligation that you have to come up with something?" Smith said. "If the other party is in office, you have to go from thinking that you're going to get what you want if your party was in the White House and instead transitioning to 'How can I work with the other party to get some of what I want? Because I know I'm not going to get most of what I want because they won the election.'"

Crockett in March told the "Lone Star Politics" podcast that "Uh, no," she was not working on any legislation.

"I should probably be a better politician and tell you, 'Yes, we've got all this amazing legislation that I can absolutely imagine Donald Trump signing into law.' I'm just not gon' lie," Crockett said. "So right now, I can tell you that, unfortunately, I am not working towards very much that I would consider being the progress train. I am working to make sure that I can minimize the regress train right now."

Smith also criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., another Democrat whose star is on the rise for a 2028 run, for the absence of a plan or vision for the Democratic Party.

"See the real issue that I'm having right now with the Democratic Party is I'm waiting to hear what your plan is. It can't be, 'We're just against all things Trump.' What's your plan?" he said.

Smith first announced last month that he is considering a run for president because the Democratic Party is "rudderless." On Monday's podcast, he said he wouldn't make a decision on 2028 for two years.