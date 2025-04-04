Fencer DQ'd by Governing Body Over Trans Forfeit: 'Not OK'

Stephanie Turner, the woman disqualified from a regional tournament by USA Fencing over her refusal to compete against a transgender opponent, is speaking out over the outcome and the governing body's trans policy, telling NewsNation on Friday that it's "not OK."

Further, she called USA Fencing's trans policy "ridiculous."

Turner told NewsNation she cried when she saw Redmond Sullivan, a man, on the participant list of the March 30 competition at the University of Maryland.

"I cried so much because I had spent quite a few months training specifically with this in mind," Turner said in the interview, adding she would forfeit if confronted with the possibility of competing against a man in a women's competition.

Turner, who competes for the Fencing Academy of Philadelphia, did forfeit and was given a black card, disqualifying her from the competition.

Turner told NewsNation she didn't "want to let people know that I'm OK with this and pretend like nothing's happening."

USA Fencing released a statement implying that Turner's forfeiture was somehow "hate speech or targeted hate." The governing body boasted its "inclusive, respectful community" while asserting it's engaging in "research based dialogue" as "policy evolves."

Further, it's website conveys its policy in part as "athletes will be permitted to participate in USA Fencing sanctioned events in a manner consistent with their gender identity/expression, regardless of the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth."

"This policy is ridiculous, and it's forced me to refuse by taking a knee," Turner told NewsNation.

Retired women's tennis great Martina Navratilova also ripped USA Fencing.

"This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender [expletive] bus!!!"

Fencing USA's policy runs contrary to the Feb. 5 executive order from President Donald Trump titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports." The order the president initiated is designed to "protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports."