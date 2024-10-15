WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stellantis | ram pickup trucks | mexico

Report: Stellantis Plans to Make Ram Pickups in Mexico

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 09:53 PM EDT

Chrysler parent Stellantis is expanding its factory complex in northern Mexico to build Ram 1500 pickup trucks, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Stellantis has been building additional factory space next to its existing plant in Saltillo, Mexico, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Two roughly half-milelong buildings have been constructed in the past several months, according to satellite images reviewed by the newspaper.

However, the French-Italian automaker said the Ram trucks would continue to be made at its Sterling Heights, Michigan, assembly plant, north of Detroit, and that "no other announcements have been made about production of the Ram 1500," according to the report.

It is not known if the planned factory space in Saltillo would be used to make battery- or gas-powered versions of Ram trucks, the report said.

Stellantis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In August, Stellantis announced plans to lay off as many as 2,450 factory workers from its Warren Truck assembly plant outside of Detroit after ending production of the Ram 1500 Classic truck.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Chrysler parent Stellantis is expanding its factory complex in northern Mexico to build Ram 1500 pickup trucks, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
stellantis, ram pickup trucks, mexico
177
2024-53-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 09:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved