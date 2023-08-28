Stefanik Vows Plan Will Lead to GOP Victories in N.Y.

Rep. Elise Stefanik insisted that she has a plan that will help the Republican Party keep control of the House and hold off a Democratic offensive in next year's election, Politico reported Monday.

Stefanik, who has emerged as a leading political power broker within the party, has vowed to “make sure” her Republican colleagues in New York, where congressional victories last year helped the GOP take over the House, have the financial resources needed to win by flooding key swing districts with $100 million in campaign cash.

Stefanik will be leading the GOP campaign attempts in New York at the same time Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a fellow New Yorker, plans to oversee his party’s efforts in the state to win back the seats lost in 2022.

Republican candidates in New York’s swing seats will most probably need all the help they can get, as Democrats have already signaled their intention to spend heavily in the state for the 2024 elections.

Democrats have cast Stefanik as a "MAGA extremist" for her previous backing of embattled GOP Rep. George Santos, who is currently under federal investigation, as well as her support for measures to limit both abortion coverage and gun control. But for their part, Republicans are expected to harshly criticize Democrats over the arrival of large numbers of migrants in the state, as well as concerns about crime, an issue that was persuasive for many in casting their vote for GOP candidates in the midterms. She also stressed her confidence in leading the party to victory, telling Politico that “I’ve been underestimated from the beginning. That’s been a trend my entire time in Congress.”