Stefanik Suspending N.Y. Governor Bid, Will Leave Congress

Friday, 19 December 2025 04:36 PM EST

Rep. Elise Stefanik announced Friday that she is suspending her campaign for New York governor and will not seek reelection to Congress.

In a post on X, Stefanik, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump, said “it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.”

Stefanik was facing Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, in what was expected to be a bitter Republican primary in the governor's race to take on Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox said the party respected Stefanik’s decision and thanked her for her efforts.

“Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Bruce is a fighter who has proven he knows how to win in difficult political terrain."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
