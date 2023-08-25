Rep. Stefanik Blasts Migrant Proposal by N.Y. Governor

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., ripped into a proposal from Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul to ease the migrant problem in New York, calling it "shameful."

"Gov. Kathy Hochul's call for President [Joe] Biden to take executive action to 'address' New York's illegal immigration crisis would further incentivize illegal immigration into our state," Stefanik said in a statement.

"Spending hardworking taxpayers' money so that illegal immigrants can receive free housing, healthcare, schooling, and legal services is shameful, all while violent crimes skyrocket across New York state and illegal immigrants are committing heinous crimes.

"If Gov. Hochul was actually serious about addressing this crisis, she would have called on President Biden to end his Far Left open border policies and secure our Southern and Northern Borders.

"The quickest way for New York to end our illegal immigration crisis and for America to once again secure our borders is for Senate Democrats to pass and for President Biden to sign into law House Republicans' Secure the Border Act of 2023, which is the strongest border security bill in history. This bill would force the Biden administration to restart construction of the border wall, end catch and release, and deploy personnel and resources to the Southern and Northern Border."

Hochul had sent a letter Biden dated Thursday and also gave a 10-minute address from Albany. She has been reticent to criticize the administration in the past, choosing instead to work private channels.

But Hochul on Thursday was pointed in her appeal to the White House to grasp the urgency of the situation.

In addition to expediting work authorizations, Hochul in her letter also demanded "significant financial assistance" from the government, urged the White House to convert federal facilities in New York City and the metropolitan area into temporary shelters, and said the federal government should reimburse New York for deploying the National Guard.

Hochul said the state is spending more than $22 million per month to support 1,950 National Guardsmen.