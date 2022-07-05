Rep. Stefanik Wants Feds to Buy US Flags Made in America

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced a bill on Tuesday which requires that any American flag flown on federal property be completely manufactured in the United States.

The bill, Make American Flags in America Act, would also require the flags be made of material from the U.S.

"The American flag is an enduring symbol that represents the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and a way to show our patriotism," Stefanik said in a statement.

"Several small businesses across America, including in upstate New York and the north country, share their American pride by making and selling flags. I am proud to support their important work and ensure American flags used by the federal government are completely made in the USA!"

The bill requires the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a study on the enforcement and violations of the country-of-origin labeling requirements for American flag sold in the U.S. to make certain of the integrity of American-made products.

According to the statement from Stefanik’s office, The Flag Manufacturers Association of America says 94% of American flags are made in the U.S.

Right now, 100% of flags purchased by the Department of Defense are made in the U.S. However, other federal agencies are only required to buy flags that are just 50% manufactured in America.

The bill is similar to one introduced by a bipartisan group of senators. That bill, the All-American Flag Act would also prevent the federal government from buying and using any flag that was not manufactured entirely in the U.S., or solely comprised of American-made materials.