Rep. Stefanik: House GOP Will Hold Dems Accountable for 'Abuse of Power'

elise stefanik speaks to reporters
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., talks to reporters after being re-elected as chair of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 20 December 2022 07:55 AM EST

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is blasting the House Jan. 6 committee as a “partisan charade” and warning House Democrats that the incoming Republican majority will hold them accountable for “their illegitimate abuse of power.”

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans all appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held its final meeting on Monday where it voted to send four criminal referrals to the Justice Department against former President Donald Trump "and others."

“House Democrats and Vicious Never Trumpers, who were run out of Congress by the American people, continue to desperately and unconstitutionally target President Trump and Republicans,” Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, said in a statement.

"The American people see through this partisan charade, which is why they fired Nancy Pelosi once and for all. The Republican Majority will hold House Democrats accountable for their illegitimate abuse of power.”

