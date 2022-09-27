Rep. Stefanik Blasts Efforts to Rename Columbus Day

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is ripping "far-left" Democrats for their efforts to rename Columbus Day in New York.

"I oppose far-left Albany Democrats' attempt to rewrite history and, in pursuit of their woke agenda, cancel Christopher Columbus," she said.

"Replacing Christopher Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day is nothing more than virtue signaling to the far-left mob and fails to provide actual support for our Native American tribes. Christopher Columbus paved the way for us to set up our own nation and Constitutional Republic.

"Dating back to 1792, New York City celebrated the 300th anniversary of Columbus arriving in America. Upstate New York and the North Country take pride in our sense of history, and we will not let this radical, woke agenda erase the name of this important historical figure."

WGRZ-TV reported last year was the first time that Oct. 11 was recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day in New York after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a proclamation.

Sher also attended a Columbus Day parade earlier in the day.