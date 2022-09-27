×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stefanik | columbus | indigenous | woke

Rep. Stefanik Blasts Efforts to Rename Columbus Day

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 September 2022 01:28 PM EDT

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is ripping "far-left" Democrats for their efforts to rename Columbus Day in New York.

"I oppose far-left Albany Democrats' attempt to rewrite history and, in pursuit of their woke agenda, cancel Christopher Columbus," she said.

"Replacing Christopher Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day is nothing more than virtue signaling to the far-left mob and fails to provide actual support for our Native American tribes. Christopher Columbus paved the way for us to set up our own nation and Constitutional Republic.

"Dating back to 1792, New York City celebrated the 300th anniversary of Columbus arriving in America. Upstate New York and the North Country take pride in our sense of history, and we will not let this radical, woke agenda erase the name of this important historical figure."

WGRZ-TV reported last year was the first time that Oct. 11 was recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day in New York after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a proclamation.

Sher also attended a Columbus Day parade earlier in the day.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is ripping "far-left" Democrats for their efforts to rename Columbus Day in New York.
stefanik, columbus, indigenous, woke
169
2022-28-27
Tuesday, 27 September 2022 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved