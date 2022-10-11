Lady Liberty's Crown to Reopen to Visitors for First Time Since COVID

Lady Liberty's crown will reopen to visitors on Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought New York City to a standstill in 2020.

The Hill reports that the NYCgo tourism group's Instagram page announced the crown's reopening in a post that included a trio of snapshots of the historic Big Apple landmark. The post has since been deleted.

According to The Hill, the post recommended booking tickets early to visit the statue, as spots fill months in advance. It also advised that Statue City Cruises is the only ferry service that provides access to both the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, despite other services claiming to travel there.

Visitors to the statue have been able to explore the pedestal since Liberty Island reopened on July 20, 2020, according to Secret NYC. Tickets for the pedestal include entrance to the pedestal's interior, as well as access to the Statue of Liberty Museum.

The statue's original torch is displayed inside the 26,000-square-foot museum, which provides additional information about the history of the national monument.

With the crown reopening, guests are able to once again reach the statue's highest point. There is no elevator, however, to go from the pedestal to the crown, so guests must walk up 162 narrow steps to reach it.

The statue paused operations in March 2020, as the coronavirus shuttered much of New York City and disrupted nearly all elements of normal life, according to The Hill.