22 States See Minimum Wages Increases in 2024

Almost two dozen states saw minimum wage increases take effect on Monday, the first day of 2024, which will impact almost 10 million workers, The Washington Examiner reported.

Three states raised the minimum wage to at least $16 per hour, New York, California, and Washington, while 19 states increased their minimum wages to at least $15 per hour. This will affect an estimated 9.9 million workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 1, 2024, these states all increased their minimum wage:

California $16 per hour

Washington 16.20

Alaska $11.73

Hawaii $14

Montana $10.30

Arizona $14.35

Colorado $14.42

South Dakota $11.20

Nebraska $12

Minnesota $10.85

Missouri $12.30

Michigan $10.33

Illinois $14

Ohio $10.45

New York $15

New Jersey $15.13

Vermont $13.67

Maine $14.15

Connecticut $15.69

Rhode Island $14

Delaware $13.45

Maryland $15

The EPI estimates that workers will receive $6.95 billion in additional wages due to these increases, while 38 cities and counties across the country will increase their local minimum wages above the state requirement.