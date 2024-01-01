×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: states | minimum wage | new year | economy

22 States See Minimum Wages Increases in 2024

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 05:11 PM EST

Almost two dozen states saw minimum wage increases take effect on Monday, the first day of 2024, which will impact almost 10 million workers, The Washington Examiner reported.

Three states raised the minimum wage to at least $16 per hour, New York, California, and Washington, while 19 states increased their minimum wages to at least $15 per hour. This will affect an estimated 9.9 million workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 1, 2024, these states all increased their minimum wage:

  • California $16 per hour
  • Washington 16.20
  • Alaska $11.73
  • Hawaii $14
  • Montana $10.30
  • Arizona $14.35
  • Colorado $14.42
  • South Dakota $11.20
  • Nebraska $12
  • Minnesota $10.85
  • Missouri $12.30
  • Michigan $10.33
  • Illinois $14
  • Ohio $10.45
  • New York $15
  • New Jersey $15.13
  • Vermont $13.67
  • Maine $14.15
  • Connecticut $15.69
  • Rhode Island $14
  • Delaware $13.45
  • Maryland $15

The EPI estimates that workers will receive $6.95 billion in additional wages due to these increases, while 38 cities and counties across the country will increase their local minimum wages above the state requirement.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Almost two dozen states saw minimum wage increases take effect on Monday, the first day of 2024, which will impact almost 10 million workers, The Washington Examiner reported.
states, minimum wage, new year, economy
176
2024-11-01
Monday, 01 January 2024 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved