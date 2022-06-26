Angry Worker Smacks Rudy Giuliani on the Back Over Abortion Decision

In a Staten Island, New York, ShopRite on Sunday, an angry worker smacked Rudy Giuliani on the back over the abortion ruling the Supreme Court issued on Friday.

Giuliani, according to the New York Post, had just walked out of the ShopRite men's room to a group of supporters. Standing there, conversing among them, a worker came from behind and smacked the former New York City mayor on the back. A surveillance video of the event was obtained by the Post.

"All of a sudden," Giuliani said, "I feel this, 'Bam!' on my back. I don't know if they helped me not fall down, but I just about fell down, but I didn't.

"I feel this tremendous pain in my back," he added, "and I'm thinking, what the — I didn't even know what it was. All of a sudden, I hear this guy say, 'You're a f***ing scumbag,' then he moves away so nobody can grab him.

"And he says, 'You, you're one of the people that's gonna kill women. You're gonna kill women. You and your f***ing friend are gonna kill women.' Then he starts yelling out all kinds of, just curses, and every once in a while, he puts in that woman thing."

The suspect in question now faces assault charges. The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling two days before.

"The Supreme Court made a decision," Giuliani stated. "You don't go around attacking people because of it. I mean, go get it changed."

His son, New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani, said his father is "doing fine. But it's a sad day when New Yorkers' greatest crime fighter, 'America's Mayor,' is attacked. I blame the left wing for encouraging violence. This is crazy."

A witness said, "(The worker) was on duty at the time. The cops arrested him."

Later, the former lawyer for former President Donald Trump remarked to the Post, "I'm like, 'I'm gonna get this guy arrested as an example that you can't do this.' And I said, also, in New York, we don't prosecute people anymore. And one of the reasons I brought crime down is I didn't ignore stuff like this."

The suspect is a 39-year-old from Staten Island who will be charged with second-degree assault of a person over age 65, law enforcement sources stated. The suspect has no prior arrests.