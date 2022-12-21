State Dept. Gives $30,000 Award to Kyrgyz Pro-Trans Group

The State Department issued a $30,000 grant to an organization in Kyrgyzstan called Kyrgyz Indigo, reportedly to "prevent gender-based violence against the transgender community and increase acceptance through sensitivity and advocacy trainings, and media campaigns."

The group calls itself the "largest LGBT+ human rights and advocacy organization in Central Asia." Breitbart notes that the group also partners with such organizations as George Soros' Open Society Foundation.

A "training module" from the group suggests the grant will be used for the "prevention of emotional burnout among activists from key populations in crisis/emergency situations, including COVID-19."

In a 35-page document from the group called "LGBT+ Inclusion to Sustainable Development Goals Agenda," the organization lists its objectives.

Among them is the "unfettered access to unemployment insurance" for "all LGBT+ people and sex workers."

In another section, titled "Necessary actions to promote equal access to quality education," Kyrgyz Indigo calls for schools to provide supplies "such as condoms, lubes, etc."

"Due to widespread homophobia and transphobia, many children at school cannot express their SOGIESC," the organization says. The acronym the group uses refers to "sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics."

The State Department responded to Breitbart, stating: "In support of American values, the U.S. Department of State provides funding for investments in educational, cultural, English and leadership training, entrepreneurship capacity building, and strengthening programs for civil society organizations that promote and advance the human rights of historically marginalized groups."