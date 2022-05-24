State Farm Ends Support for Transgender Awareness Group After Conservative Backlash

State Farm this week announced that it will no longer support an organization that raises awareness about gender fluidity after criticism from conservatives, The Washington Post reports.

On Monday, the conservative group Consumers’ Research ripped State Farm for partnering with the GenderCool Project, which describes itself as “a youth-led movement” whose “Champions” are “helping replace misinformed opinions with positive experiences meeting transgender and non-binary youth who are thriving.”

In a video, Consumers’ Research claimed that State Farm was trying to “target 5-year-olds for conversations about sexual identity.”

A spokesperson for the insurance company told the Post on Tuesday that State Farm will no longer support GenderCool.

“Conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents,” spokesperson Roszell Gadson said in a statement. “We don’t support required curriculum in schools on this topic. We support organizations providing resources for parents to have these conversations. We no longer support the program allowing for distribution of books in schools.”

Gadson also said State Farm will “continue to explore how we can support organizations that provide tools and resources that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

GenderCool co-founder Jennifer Grosshandler told the Post that State Farm ended their partnership on Tuesday.

“They have concluded their partnership with us; it’s done,” she said. “We did some cool things together, and I appreciate the work we did with them.”

The group’s other co-founder, Gearah Goldstein, added that GenderCool still has partnerships with a variety of companies and organizations, including NBCUniversal, Nike, Bank of America, and more.

“The companies we work with are supportive of our mission to replace these misinformed opinions people might have about transgender and nonbinary people,” Goldstein said.