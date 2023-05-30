State Department Looks to Improve Space Diplomacy

The State Department has released an outline for its plans to improve diplomatic efforts in space as China continues to advance in its space exploration efforts.

On Monday, China launched a three-person crew of astronauts, including the country's first civilian astronaut, to its space station orbiting Earth.

The State Department on Tuesday released a 25-page document detailing its plans to expand American leadership in space, officials told The Hill.

The outline, the "Strategic Framework for Space Diplomacy," will illustrate "how State Department diplomacy will advance continued U.S. space leadership and will expand international cooperation on mutually beneficial space activities, while promoting responsible behavior from all space actors, strengthening the understanding of, and support for, U.S. national space policies and programs, and promoting international use of U.S. space capabilities, systems, and services."

The State Department recently joined with NASA in releasing a similar document, the Artemis Accords, which are intended to "bring together nations through a common set of principles to guide civil space exploration, setting the stage for peaceful, responsible, and productive cooperation in space affairs."

The Artemis Accords have been signed by two dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.