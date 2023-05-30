×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: state department | space | nasa

State Department Looks to Improve Space Diplomacy

By    |   Tuesday, 30 May 2023 02:34 PM EDT

The State Department has released an outline for its plans to improve diplomatic efforts in space as China continues to advance in its space exploration efforts.

On Monday, China launched a three-person crew of astronauts, including the country's first civilian astronaut, to its space station orbiting Earth.

The State Department on Tuesday released a 25-page document detailing its plans to expand American leadership in space, officials told The Hill.

The outline, the "Strategic Framework for Space Diplomacy," will illustrate "how State Department diplomacy will advance continued U.S. space leadership and will expand international cooperation on mutually beneficial space activities, while promoting responsible behavior from all space actors, strengthening the understanding of, and support for, U.S. national space policies and programs, and promoting international use of U.S. space capabilities, systems, and services."

The State Department recently joined with NASA in releasing a similar document, the Artemis Accords, which are intended to "bring together nations through a common set of principles to guide civil space exploration, setting the stage for peaceful, responsible, and productive cooperation in space affairs."

The Artemis Accords have been signed by two dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The State Department has released an outline for its plans to improve diplomatic efforts in space as China continues to advance in its space exploration efforts.
state department, space, nasa
200
2023-34-30
Tuesday, 30 May 2023 02:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved