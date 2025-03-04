State Dept Unfreezes $95M in Military Aid for Lebanon

The State Department is waiving $95 million in aid meant for the Lebanese military, Axios reported, citing two U.S. officials.

The goal is to assist the Lebanese government with their efforts to decrease Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon and keep the ceasefire with Israel intact, officials told Axios.

"The Department approved an exception to expend the $95 million of foreign military funding recently reprogrammed to Lebanon. We are working with our Department of Defense colleagues to move forward with the implementation of these funds," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

The Lebanese army has helped weaken Hezbollah's influence in the county, including blocking several commercial flights from Iran from landing in the country out of fear they were being used to transfer millions to the organization, Axios reported.

The army fired tear gas at Hezbollah supporters who tried to block the roads to the airport, Axios said.

Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun is considered a U.S. ally and previously served as commander of the army.

As part of its ceasefire agreement with Israel, the Lebanese armed forces have been deployed to southern Lebanon as a deterrent to Hezbollah militants, destroying its military infrastructure and taking the group's ammunition cashes, Axios reported.

"A year ago nobody would believe this is possible. It is major progress," a U.S. official told Axios.