State Dept. Email Consoling Staff Omits 'Israel,' 'Jews'

A State Department email consoling employees following Hamas' attack on Israel Oct. 7 omits any mention of "Israel" and "Jews," according to the Washington Free Beacon.

"The professional and personal effects of a region in crisis have hit every segment of our team—whether serving domestically or overseas, many of us have communal ties, family members, or professional bonds in the Middle East," Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, said in the letter.

"Those of us whose roots are permanently in the region—our local staff, the backbone of our overseas presence—are experiencing these events all the more acutely. But one doesn't need to have personal ties to the region for the images and stories of human suffering to take a toll. To all of you, let me express my deepest appreciation and admiration for your service during such difficult times, today and always."

The report comes as Republicans and Democrats lodge criticism at the Biden administration for waving off concerns about rising antisemitism in the U.S. amid the war.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week when answering a question about the level of concern about the rise of antisemitism due to the conflict, said officials have "not seen any credible threats" before speaking about crimes targeting Muslims and Arab Americans.

"So, a couple of things. Look, we have not seen any credible threats. I know there's been always questions about credible threats. And so just want to make sure that that's out there. But look, Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks," she responded.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., called her answer "weak."

"What a weak answer," he said in a social media post. "And why are you looking in the book? What's the approved answer? The simple answer is yes, you are concerned about the rise of antisemitism. Of course, we are also worried about hatred against Muslim Americans. Must do better."

Jean-Pierre clarified her response to the question on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To be clear: the President and our team are very concerned about a rise in antisemitism, especially after the horrific Hamas terrorist attack in Israel," she posted.