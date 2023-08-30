×
State Department to US Citizens: Leave Haiti Now

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 05:17 PM EDT

The State Department again has issued a security alert urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti immediately due to a rise in violence.

"Given the current security situation and infrastructure challenges, U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible via commercial or private transport," the agency posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Gang activity on the island has seen a sharp increase following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, according to The Hill.

In response, the U.S. has backed a United Nations plan for a multinational police force led by Kenya to enter the country and combat gang violence.

A State Department "do not travel" notice was first issued in late July, which resulted in some embassy personnel evacuating the island nation.

According to U.N. statistics, gang violence increased 28% in the first quarter of 2023.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 05:17 PM
