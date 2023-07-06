State Dept. Cancels Facebook Meeting After Judge's Ruling

The State Department on Thursday canceled a meeting with executives from Facebook one day after a federal judge in Louisiana issued a ruling that set limits on the Biden administration's talks with tech companies.

State officials told Facebook that their typical monthly meetings were "canceled pending further guidance," according to an anonymous source at the company who spoke with The Washington Post.

The source added that they are "waiting to see if CISA [the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] cancels tomorrow."

The State Department and CISA both declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Post.

The move came one day after Judge Terry A. Doughty, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden's administration from communicating with social media companies about "protected speech."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the Biden administration disagrees with the judge's ruling and is weighing its options.

Jean-Pierre added that the White House has been "consistent" when working with tech companies, adding that it will "continue to promote responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections."