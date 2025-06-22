WATCH TV LIVE

PM Starmer Backs US Strikes on Iran, Warns of Escalation

Sunday, 22 June 2025 02:55 PM EDT

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer displayed his support of President Donald Trump's military strikes on Iran by posting on X, "Iran's nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat."

He said the security of the Middle East, however, remains a question following the U.S. bombing of the Iranian nuclear processing facilities. "The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and stability in the region is a priority."

Now, said Starmer, is the time for Iran to realize it needs to back down. "We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."

Trump ordered Air Force bombers to strike Iran's nuclear material enrichment sites, key to the construction of nuclear weapons. The bombings in the early hours Sunday Mideast time followed more than a week of Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear sites after negotiations to get Iran to back away from nukes fell flat.

Iran has threatened the U.S. with retaliation and said it would block the nearby Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping lane.

London's Guardian reported that Starmer joined the leaders of Germany and France in a joint statement telling Iran not to make the situation worse. "We urge Iran not to take any further action that could destabilise the region."

Reuters reported Starmer had calls with the leaders of Oman and Jordan and that they agreed Iran should reopen negotiations rather than envelop a wider area in military or economic conflict.

Some Democratic congressional leaders in Washington want to block Trump from potential additional attacks on Iran.

Most Republican leaders have said they support Trump's actions.

Sunday, 22 June 2025 02:55 PM
