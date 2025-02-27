British PM Starmer Favors Palestinians' Return to Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday "we all must support" Palestinians being able to return to Gaza and "rebuild their lives," a stance that is not supported by President Donald Trump.

Starmer made the comments during a question and answer session alongside Trump at the White House, carried live by Newsmax, after a day of talks on trade and ending the war in Ukraine.

Starmer said two images were most "impactful" over the last two weeks of the ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, one of them being the return of British hostage Emily Demari to her family.

"The other image was thousands of Palestinians marching through rubble, trying to return to their communities and their homes," Starmer told reporters. "So we have to do everything we can to ensure that the ceasefire continues so that more hostages can be returned, so that aid can be brought in that's desperately needed.

"And we need to allow Palestinians to return and to rebuild their lives. And we must all support them in doing that. And yes, I believe that the two-state solution is ultimately the only way for a lasting peace in the region," he added.

Trump, however, is calling for 2.1 million Palestinians to move from the enclave while Gaza is rebuilt and turned into the "Riviera of the Middle East." Earlier this week, Trump shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account, depicting his vision for Gaza's future.

The video contrasts the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave's current war-torn state with its proposed transformation into a luxury vacation hotspot. One notable frame showcases a luxury hotel named "Trump Gaza."

